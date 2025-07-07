Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.