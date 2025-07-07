Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 43.5% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 343,874 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.76, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

