Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lowered by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after buying an additional 123,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

