Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $109,739,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

