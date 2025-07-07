Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,182.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,038.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

