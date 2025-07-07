Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.67 and last traded at $90.51, with a volume of 167387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.06.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,475.52. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

