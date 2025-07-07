Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 14% – Still a Buy?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20). 2,974,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 610,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.18).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.38.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

