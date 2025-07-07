Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $234.37 and last traded at $236.42, with a volume of 510966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.21.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average is $305.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

