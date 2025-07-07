MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Critical Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics 3.72% 8.45% 5.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and MiX Telematics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $1.02 million 2.25 -$13.70 million N/A N/A MiX Telematics $150.06 million 2.36 $4.52 million $0.25 58.20

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats BYND Cannasoft Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Femto Technologies, Inc. develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data. The company provides MiX Asset Manager, asset tracking products including generators, light towers, storage tanks and pumps, and asset management solution for visibility of corporate assets; and Matrix, a suite of mobile asset management solutions for entry-level fleets and consumers, which offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking, and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications. In addition, it offers Beam-e, a crowdsourcing platform to locate vehicles without the expense of utilizing a traditional cellular network connection. The company delivers fleet and mobile asset management solutions as SaaS to 1,001,800 subscribers in South Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, and Brazil. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

