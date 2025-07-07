Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Shares of MU opened at $122.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

