McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $215.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

