Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,640,219,000 after buying an additional 377,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,800,202,000 after purchasing an additional 282,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MA stock opened at $566.53 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

