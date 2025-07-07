Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $10,460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,059,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 134.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 67,626 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.