Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,623,000 after acquiring an additional 137,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after acquiring an additional 132,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 761,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

