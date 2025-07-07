Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 402,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,294,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $953.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $50,540.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

