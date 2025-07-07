Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 1050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

