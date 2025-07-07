Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Insider Acquires £35,700 in Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) insider Gerard T. Murray bought 15,000 shares of Kitwave Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £35,700 ($48,750.51).
LON:KITW opened at GBX 238 ($3.25) on Monday. Kitwave Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.49.
Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kitwave Group had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Kitwave Group plc will post 33.0838323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers.
