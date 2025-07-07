JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1 ($0.01) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 99.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($31.41) to GBX 2,400 ($32.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 1,112.01 ($15.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,036.75 ($14.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,286 ($31.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,407.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 595 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,414 ($19.31) per share, for a total transaction of £8,413.30 ($11,488.87). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($16.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,207 ($1,648.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,280. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

