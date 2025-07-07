Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 28,068 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

