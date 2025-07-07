Jessup Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

