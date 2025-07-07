Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $748,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

