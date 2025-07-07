Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 6205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JRONY
Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Up 0.1%
Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.8932 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Jeronimo Martins SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.
About Jeronimo Martins SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jeronimo Martins SGPS
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Freeport-McMoRan Is The Copper King in a Tight Market
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Overbought Stocks Ripe for a Pullback
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Warehouse Wars: Can BJ’s Take Advantage of Costco’s Weakness?
Receive News & Ratings for Jeronimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeronimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.