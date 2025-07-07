Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 198.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COGT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 21,148,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.88. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after buying an additional 8,249,845 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after buying an additional 4,046,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,975 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 233,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,970,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

