J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 305

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 300 ($4.10) to GBX 305 ($4.16) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRY

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

SBRY opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.88) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 223.40 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 301.40 ($4.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.24.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 468,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £1,297,542.79 ($1,771,873.26). Also, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 41,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £107,174.60 ($146,353.41). 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.