J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 305

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 300 ($4.10) to GBX 305 ($4.16) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the grocer’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on SBRY
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 468,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £1,297,542.79 ($1,771,873.26). Also, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 41,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £107,174.60 ($146,353.41). 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.
Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.