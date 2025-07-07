J Hagan Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of J Hagan Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 69,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 114,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

