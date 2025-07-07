J Hagan Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 310,843 Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of J Hagan Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J Hagan Capital Inc. owned 2.01% of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 698,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 241,072 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,264,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,226,000.

NYSEARCA:AGGH opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

