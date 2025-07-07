iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

