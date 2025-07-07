iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

