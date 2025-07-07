iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lowered by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,666,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.