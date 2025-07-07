iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,177,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after buying an additional 118,301 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

ESGE stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

