iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Acquired by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 507.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 171,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,004 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 7.7%

BATS HEFA opened at $37.52 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

