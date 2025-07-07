iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

