iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180,171 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 648,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 519,100 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 93,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.76 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

