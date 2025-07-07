Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 1.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,373,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $112.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

