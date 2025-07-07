Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

PRF opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

