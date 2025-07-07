Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

