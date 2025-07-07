Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,119,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,842,000 after buying an additional 107,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 5.6%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $328.49 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

