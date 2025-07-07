Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 16.1%

BATS EFG opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

