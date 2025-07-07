Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 23 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $237,244,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,261,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price objective (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.05.

Shares of INTU opened at $782.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $718.90 and its 200 day moving average is $642.43. The company has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,355.20. The trade was a 67.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,661 shares of company stock worth $206,491,776. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

