Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $638,000 in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $53,465,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.