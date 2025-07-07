Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 94,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

