Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,432 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 221,405 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

