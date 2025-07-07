Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.