Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,908 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

