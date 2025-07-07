Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $136.60 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

