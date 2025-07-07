Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,251 GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 68.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 36.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $246.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $260.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.