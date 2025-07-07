Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.