Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.86 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

