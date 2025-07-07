Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 112.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home
In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KB Home Stock Down 3.1%
NYSE:KBH opened at $54.00 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.
KB Home Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
