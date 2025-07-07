Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 228.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $874,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $424.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.72.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.